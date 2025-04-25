Live
- TGSWREIS Opens Intermediate First-Year Admissions for 2025–26 in 239 Residential Colleges
- KSRTC Contract Conductor Arrested After Video Shows Harassment of Woman Passenger
- Adobe Expands Firefly AI With New Image Generators and Creative Tools
- BIS Seizes ₹2.5 Crore Worth of Non-Compliant Products; Educates E-Commerce Warehouse Staff
- India’s passenger vehicle volume to scale fresh high in FY26, utility cars to lead
- Net services suspended in parts of Rajasthan's Jhalawar after wedding murder violence
- Another fire breaks out at Satavahana University in Karimnagar
- High tension at Telangana–Chhattisgarh border as security forces advance into Maoist strongholds
- Sri Gururaja English medium students excel in SSC results
- AIMIM secures victory in Hyderabad MLC election with 63 votes
Gold Prices Surge Amid US-China Tensions; Silver Prices Also See a Rise
Gold prices in India have once again risen, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold reaching ₹99,400, fueled by increasing demand amid ongoing US-China trade tensions.
Gold prices in India have increased once more, with the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the national capital rising by ₹200 on Thursday to ₹99,400. Experts say the rise is linked to growing demand for gold, driven by ongoing tensions between the US and China.
Gold prices had recently crossed ₹1 lakh, but fell by ₹2,400 to ₹99,200 on Wednesday after a slight correction. The price of 99.5% gold also saw a rise of ₹200, reaching ₹98,900.
The increase in gold prices is largely due to stockists and jewelers boosting their gold jewelry reserves, along with geopolitical uncertainties that are making gold a safer investment option. The surge also follows warnings from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant about a prolonged US-China trade war. Further signals from former President Donald Trump regarding possible tariffs on China have contributed to the rise in gold prices.
Silver prices also rose, with the price per kilogram increasing by ₹700 to ₹99,900.
Though gold prices recently dropped due to profit booking by investors, experts believe the possibility of further price hikes remains strong. As economic fluctuations continue, many expect people to turn back to gold as a safe investment. JP Morgan predicts that the price of an ounce of gold could reach $4,000 by the end of the year, with concerns over US tariffs and the escalating trade war with China likely adding to the uncertainty.