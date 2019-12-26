DPIIT simplifies boilers inspection process

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken measures like recognising 11 inspecting authorities to simplify procedure of inspection of boilers to promote ease of doing business (EoDB), the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Thursday.

The department has also permitted self-certification and third party inspection and certification of boilers with State governments. "This will benefit a broad spectrum of industries both in the large- and small-scale sector like power plants, chemical plans, refineries, paper plants, steel mills, sugar mills and other process industries," the ministry said in a statement.