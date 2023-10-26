Live
Just In
Dr Reddy’s launches e-com website for diabetic patients
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, a global pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced the launch of its first direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce website ‘Celevida Wellness’ for diabetes patients.Launched by DRL’swholly-owned subsidiary, Svaas Wellness Limited, the website will host the Celevida range of products and third-party brands that offer product portfolio for diabetic patients.
Since its launch in 2019, Celevida has been the flagship nutrition brand for dietary management of diabetes. The website currently delivers to more than 18,000 pin codes across India.
M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), said: “We are happy to announce the launch of ‘Celevida
Wellness’ as a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform by our subsidiary Svaas Wellness.