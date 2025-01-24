Dr Reddy’s Q3 net up 2% to Rs 1,413 cr

Hyderabad: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased two per cent to Rs1,413 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, driven by robust performance across markets. The city-based drug major had reported a profit of Rs1,379 crore for the October-December period of last fiscal. Revenue increased by Rs1,144 cr or 15.85 per cent to Rs8,359 crore from Rs7,215 crore a year ago, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in a statement.

“We delivered double-digit growth aided by our newly acquired NRT business, new launches and improved operational efficiencies. We remain committed to addressing patient needs by advancing healthcare through access, affordability and innovation,” company’s Co-Chairman & MD G V Prasad said.

The company said its revenues in the US market increased by one per cent year-on-year to Rs3,383 crore in the third quarter. Sales in India rose to Rs1,346 crore from Rs1,180 crore in the same period last fiscal, a growth of 14 per cent. Similarly, sales in Europe grew to Rs1,210 crore as compared with Rs497 crore in December quarter last fiscal. Sales in emerging markets grew 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs1,436 crore. Dr Reddy’s shares on Thursday ended 0.54 per cent down at Rs1,289.35 apiece on BSE.