Live
- Police Encounter Claims Life Of Top Naxal Leader In Chhattisgarh's Kanker District
- UPSC Civil Services Results Declared: Telugu Candidates Shine with Impressive Ranks
- Union Minister Gadkari promises speedy transformation of Nagpur
- Logistics platform ClickPost raises funds to launch AI-driven modules
- YS Jagan Receives Grand Welcome in Ganapavaram During Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra
- Dragged by weak global cues, domestic equities extend their decline
- Meta AI Chatbot Launches in India: Features, Eligibility, and Highlights
- Yarlagadda Venkatarao Promises Construction of Nayi Brahmin Community Hall in Gannavaram
- Delhi HC dismisses PIL against closure of Maulana Azad Education Foundation
- Velampalli Srinivasa Rao campaigns and Seeks Support from Singinagar Residents
Just In
Dragged by weak global cues, domestic equities extend their decline
The Sensex was down 456.10 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 72,943.68 on Tuesday, while the Nifty closed at 22,147.90, down 124.60 points, or 0.56 per cent.
Mumbai: The Sensex was down 456.10 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 72,943.68 on Tuesday, while the Nifty closed at 22,147.90, down 124.60 points, or 0.56 per cent.
The domestic market sustained its consolidation trend for the third consecutive day amid apprehensions regarding geopolitical tensions and a drop in the probability of a rate cut by the US Fed in the short term, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said on Tuesday.
The IT sector stocks saw the most significant decline, primarily due to the expectations of earnings being affected by the weak discretionary spending in the US and muted domestic Q4 results, he said.
Heightened concerns arose following stronger-than-anticipated US retail sales, amplifying the assumption that the US Federal Reserve might delay rate cuts, leading to a notable uptick in the dollar index and US bond yields, he said.
The equity benchmarks extended their decline on Tuesday, influenced by weak global cues amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions, said a report by Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates.
While the equities suffered, gold continued to shine as geopolitical tensions persisted.
Jateen Trivedi from LKP Securities said gold traded strongly as the global markets reacted negatively to Israel's statement regarding Iran's drone attack retaliation, leading to increased safe-haven buying in gold prices.
Looking ahead, the sentiment remains bullish for gold as long as geopolitical tensions persist and escalate, he said.