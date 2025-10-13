Dreamforce 2025: A Curtain Raiser to Salesforce’s Next Chapter

As October nears, all eyes in the tech world are on San Francisco, where Dreamforce 2025 is set to take center stage from October 14 to 16. Far more than just an industry gathering, this flagship Salesforce event is a global platform for unveiling groundbreaking innovations, redefining the future of enterprise AI, and setting the tone for the next era of digital transformation.

What Is Dreamforce?

Dreamforce is Salesforce’s annual gathering of its ecosystem including customers, partners, developers, analysts, and executives, who come together to learn, share, and explore. This year’s edition promises deeper immersion in AI, real-time data orchestration, and agentic applications, where AI agents do more than assist. Attendees will experience product demos, hands-on labs, visionary keynotes, exclusive breakouts, and ecosystem activations.

The Big Themes & Expectations

Agentic AI Becomes the Norm: One of the most anticipated announcements is Salesforce’s push to make all its core apps “agentic”, meaning embedded AI agents that not only analyze data but act on users’ behalf. In practical terms, expect to see tools like Agentforce evolve with voice, reasoning, and hybrid capabilities.

Salesforce Enters ITSM Territory: Dreamforce is also expected to launch Agentic IT Service, Salesforce’s foray into IT Service Management (ITSM). Built on Slack and its agentic architecture, this move challenges incumbents like ServiceNow.

Ecosystem, Ethics & AI Trust: More than feature announcements, Dreamforce 2025 is likely to spotlight how Salesforce intends to build “trusted AI” with transparency, compliance, and explainability baked in. Its ecosystem of AppExchange partners and cross-cloud integrations will also be central to its narrative.

B2B Momentum & Market Sentiment: The build-up to Dreamforce hasn’t been without turbulence. Analysts recently cut Salesforce’s stock target to $300 ahead of the event, citing slowing growth and rising expectations. Amid this backdrop, Dreamforce acts as both a proving ground and a reset button.

Spotlight: Saksoft’s Big Move

Among the partners gearing up is Saksoft, which is launching SakCare, an AI-powered “critical service response” solution aimed at Banking and Financial Services (BFS) use cases. Built natively on Salesforce’s architecture, SakCare is designed for urgent scenarios like fraud alerts, loan disbursements, and transaction disputes. It promises faster deployment, compliance alignment, and higher customer empathy. Saksoft invites attendees to experience it live at its booth.

Why This Edition Matters

Dreamforce 2025 is poised to be more than a showcase, it’s a strategic inflection point. As enterprises grapple with the scale of AI, data, and automation, Salesforce aims to position itself as a platform of choice for companies that want to move from reacting to anticipating. The direction taken here may well define how CRM, IT operations, customer support, and enterprise applications operate for the next decade.