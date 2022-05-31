Drone tech startup Garuda Aerospace vows to create 10 lakh new jobs

Respected sir, May I take this opportunity to commend you for the extraordinary service you have been rendering to our society. Over the past 8 years, the whole world has observed a silent drone revolution rapidly gaining momentum in India. In no uncertain terms, none of the progress made in the Indian drone ecosystem would have been possible if not for your progressive policies. Sir, A little over a year after you took over as our nation's Prime Minister, I founded Garuda Aerospace, a Make in India startup focused on providing advanced drone technology solutions with a vision to increase efficiency, enhance productivity & disrupt multi-billion dollar sectors such as precision agriculture, medicine deliveries and infra project monitoring.

While I worked in obscurity with a small team in Chennai, confronting the usual challenges that a budding startup would invariably run into, I watched in awe as you disrupted an entire nation with your visionary leadership. You were my motivation during the early days following Garuda's inception because my problems were nothing compared to the obstacles you faced while rebuilding our great nation. Even after my 20 hours work days, my inspiration is you Modi ji, the man on a mission to bring back the pride in each and every Indian through his relentless hard work. I promised myself that one day, I would make you & our country proud. I vowed that one day, I would create a robust drone ecosystem in India which would impact 1 billion Indians, employ 10 lakh youth and be an instrument in your hands that contributes towards your vision of a $5 trillion Indian economy.

Fast forward to February 19th, 2022, that day of deliverance arrived when I, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, an alumni of Harvard Business School & Founder CEO of Garuda Aerospace, India's largest drone startup had the greatest honour to have welcomed you Modi Ji, the Prime Minister of India. I had the privilege of inviting you to press the drona button that flagged off our monumental Kisan Drone Yatra, where 100 Made in India drones took off simultaneously across India. I remember your words "Mujhe Bhi Bata gaya hai, Ke Garuda Aerospace ne sirf Dho Saal Main, EK lakh Made in India Drones banane ke liye Laksh Raka Hain" I was living my dream but those words were embedded into Subconscious & has driven our team to push the boundaries of what I thought was possible.

Today, Garuda's fleet comprises 300 drones, 500 pilots and 200 core engineers in 26 cities across the country with global expansion right around the corner. We are the proud owners of India's largest Manufacturing facilities in Gurgaon & Chennai that manufacturers 30 different types of drones & offer 45 diverse services. Garuda has inhouse firmware & software development teams that have developed advanced data processing AI, ML & cloud based platforms that support our clients making informed decisions real time. With Projected revenues of over $400 Million in the next 6 quarters, Garuda has established market dominance in the precision agri tech sector by

disrupting a $3 billion pesticide spraying market using the Kisan Drone that increases food crop productivity for 200 million farmers.

We have secured global traction worth over 12,000 drones to be exported & we have developed an Asset light uberized DAAS (Drones as a solution) model focused on sustainability, Unit economics & EBITDA above 15 per cent. Over the past 7 years, our firm has served over 750 clients & are cash positive with 24 per cent profit margin having served clients like Vedanta, Tafe, ITC, Godrej, NHAI, NTPC, Tata Projects, Reliance, Adani, Survey of India, IOCL & various smart cities. Garuda has also partnered with Swiggy, HAL, DRDO, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, Make In India, Invest India, MIT Boston, Intel, Wipro & Cognizant to constantly innovate & explore new frontiers.

Currently valued at $250 million, Garuda is India's most valuable Drone start-up & is well on its way to become India's 1st ever Drone Unicorn start-up. I owe All of the above to you Modi ji, If not for you & your visionary leadership to liberalize the Drone laws in 2021, None of these great things we have accomplished would have been possible in such a short span of time.

All that said & done, I still haven't kept my promises to myself Modi ji. I haven't yet impacted 1 billion Indians positively using Drone Technology. I haven't yet employed 10 lakh Indian youth. I still haven't created a robust drone Ecosystem that contributes to your vision of a $5 trillion Indian economy. However I'm not alone anymore Modi Ji. I have many hundred brothers & sisters who have been inspired by the concept of a drone revolution just like I was many years ago & that is evident today at the Indian Drone Festival where India is innovating & redefining the realms of possibilities. Today, I can proudly vouch on behalf of the entire Indian Drone Industry that India is firmly on her way to become the Capital of the Global Drone Ecosystem.

My Dear Modi Ji, Dreams are not those which you get while you sleep. Real Dreams are those that don't let you sleep. You would know, because you have dreamt of a new India & you are making it a reality every single day. I too, hope to follow in your footsteps & contribute my small part in this revolution. You are the most influential leader in the world but I'm eternally grateful for the influence you have had on me personally. I owe you a huge debt of gratitude because you served as my Drona-Charya & Guided me to focus on a noble goal with tireless determination & sustained efforts. I only hope to keep striving to serve our India like you have with infinite passion & everlasting devotion.

Thanking you Modi ji, Yours sincerely, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, A Proud Indian Citizen & Founder CEO Garuda Aerospace