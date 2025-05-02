Duolingo Powers India’s Global Language Journey in Indian Languages

Duolingo, Language Learning, India Expansion, Generative AI, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, TeluguDuolingo, the world’s leading mobile learning platform, is going local to take Indians global. In its biggest content expansion yet, Duolingo has launched 28 new courses for Indian learners, making it possible to learn global languages like Spanish, French, Korean, Japanese, and German directly in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu for the very first time.

Designed to unlock access for millions across India, this expansion is breaking down barriers and opening new doors for education and opportunity for those eager to explore global culture, boost career skills, or simply learn for fun. With each new course built on Duolingo’s signature gamified model, this launch is blending bite-sized lessons with playful characters and offline access to ensure learning stays joyful, relevant, and inclusive for India’s young, driven digital-first population.

“Since the launch of our Indic language courses, we have seen a steady rise in learners from non-metro cities using their native languages — especially Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali — to learn English,” said Karandeep Singh Kapany, Regional Marketing Director, Duolingo India. “This trend shows us that language learning works best when it begins in your mother tongue. Building on this insight with this expansion, we are not only meeting India’s growing appetite for global languages but also giving millions from Bharat the chance to confidently step onto the global stage and explore the world — simply, comfortably and in the Indian languages they already know.”

Globally, Duolingo’s latest expansion more than doubles its total course offerings, making it the largest content rollout in the company’s history. This rapid scaling was made possible by advances in generative AI, which allowed Duolingo to create and launch nearly 150 new courses in under a year — a process that previously took years per course.

“It took about 12 years to develop our first 100 courses and now in about one year we’re able to create and launch nearly 150 new courses. This is a great example of how generative AI can directly benefit our learners,” said Luis von Ahn, CEO and co-founder of Duolingo. “It reflects the incredible impact of our AI and automation investments, which allowed us to scale at unprecedented speed and quality.”

These new courses primarily support beginner levels (CEFR A1–A2) and include immersive features such as Stories (to develop reading comprehension) and DuoRadio (to develop listening comprehension). More advanced content is on the way, with phased rollouts planned through 2025.