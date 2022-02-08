Eclat Media Group selects Tata Communications to bring global sports to pan-Asian viewers

Tata Communications and Eclat Media Group today announced the expansion of Eclat's sports content broadcasting to viewers across Asian countries, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. This new agreement powers Eclat Media Group's newly launched channels, SPOTV and SPOTV2 to broadcast 4000+ hours of content annually.

Tata Communications is a global digital ecosystem enabler while Eclat Media Group is a premier broadcaster of global sports content.



Tata Communications Media Ecosystem, coupled with Video Connect and Satellite Uplink services, will allow commentators of SPOTV and SPOTV2 to overlay commentary in their local language, which is added to the viewers' video feeds for relevant regions. Fans across Asia will now be able to watch their favourite global sports in their preferred language commentary, thereby expanding the reach of content to millions of new potential viewers.

"It is our pleasure to have Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, as our valuable network partner. As we expand the distribution of our content pan-region, we aim to focus on growing localised and relevant content for the individual markets. With this exciting partnership, SPOTV and SPOTV2 can achieve seamless localisation and delivery of our premium sports content to fans across Asia", said Lee Choong Khay (CK), CEO of SPOTV.



"Sports viewership has dramatically shifted over the years with technology playing a key role in evolving the at-home viewing experience." He adds, "By joining forces with Eclat Media Group, we aim to give sports fans across Asia an enhanced experience to enjoy their favourite global and local sports – be it motorsports, tennis, baseball or volleyball. Our world-class media infrastructure coupled with Eclat's ambition to be the pioneer in providing language-customised sports content to fans in each country is driving the transformation of sports consumption pan-Asia", said Dhaval Ponda, Global Head of Media & Entertainment Services, Tata Communications.



Eclat Media Group has recently launched two new channels – SPOTV and SPOTV2 – across multiple Southeast Asia and selects East Asia territories such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Mongolia, and the Philippines. The channels broadcast content such as tennis Grand Slam tournaments Wimbledon and US Open, motorsport championships MotoGP and WorldSBK, World Table Tennis and Badminton World Federation events, as well as popular Asian sports including the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League, Korean Basketball League (KBL), V-League (volleyball) and V.League (Japan) competition.



Tata Communications Media & Entertainment Services offer a comprehensive suite of solutions for global media value chain workflow including contribution, processing and distribution. With an infrastructure spanning the world that allows end-to-end content delivery at scale, the company enables over 9,000 live events, 700 TV channels and 60,000 hours of live content, reaching over 2 billion sports fans globally.