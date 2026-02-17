TPCC appoints observers for municipal chairperson polls

Hyderabad: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud has appointed observers for eight municipalities where elections to the posts of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons will be held on Tuesday. The appointments were made with the approval of AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and will take effect immediately.

The appointed observers are: Thorrur: R. Raghuram Reddy, MP; N. Rajender Reddy, MLA; K.R. Nagaraju, MLA. Jangaon: Beerla Ilaiah, Government Whip and MLA; Gandra Satyanarayana, MLA. Ibrahimpatnam: Balu Naik, MLA; Veerlapalli Shankar, MLA.

Kyathanpally: Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister; Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, MLA.

Khanapur: Aadi Srinivas, Government Whip and MLA; Bhoopathi Reddy, MLA.

Indresham: P. Rammohan Reddy, MLA; Sri Ganesh, MLA.

Kagaznagar: P. Sudarshan Reddy, Advisor; K. Premsagar Rao, MLA.

Zaheerabad: Mohd. Azharuddin, Minister; Sanjeeva Reddy, MLA.

The party leadership expects the observers to oversee the election process and ensure smooth conduct of the proceedings.