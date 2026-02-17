  1. Home
News

TPCC appoints observers for municipal chairperson polls

  • Created On:  17 Feb 2026 7:42 AM IST
TPCC appoints observers for municipal chairperson polls
Hyderabad: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud has appointed observers for eight municipalities where elections to the posts of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons will be held on Tuesday. The appointments were made with the approval of AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and will take effect immediately.

The appointed observers are: Thorrur: R. Raghuram Reddy, MP; N. Rajender Reddy, MLA; K.R. Nagaraju, MLA. Jangaon: Beerla Ilaiah, Government Whip and MLA; Gandra Satyanarayana, MLA. Ibrahimpatnam: Balu Naik, MLA; Veerlapalli Shankar, MLA.

Kyathanpally: Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister; Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, MLA.

Khanapur: Aadi Srinivas, Government Whip and MLA; Bhoopathi Reddy, MLA.

Indresham: P. Rammohan Reddy, MLA; Sri Ganesh, MLA.

Kagaznagar: P. Sudarshan Reddy, Advisor; K. Premsagar Rao, MLA.

Zaheerabad: Mohd. Azharuddin, Minister; Sanjeeva Reddy, MLA.

The party leadership expects the observers to oversee the election process and ensure smooth conduct of the proceedings.

TPCC municipal electionCongress partyorganisational strategyChairperson and deputy chairperson pollsTelangana local body electionsParty oversight and coordination
BJP flays govt for restricting media activities inside Vidhana Soudha

BJP flays govt for restricting media activities inside Vidhana Soudha

