BRS files complaint against MP Kavya over ex-officio eligibility

Hyderabad: In light of escalating disputes concerning the election of the chairperson and vice-chairperson for Thorrur municipality, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has formally submitted a complaint to the State Election Commission (SEC).

The BRS leaders accused Warangal Member of Parliament Kadiyam Kavya of illegally registering as an ex-officio member in two local governing bodies, thereby contravening established regulations.

Kavya, who took her oath as an MP and concurrently as an ex-officio member of the Warangal Municipal Corporation, was later also registered as an ex-officio member in Thorrur municipality. The BRS has called upon the SEC to take stringent action, characterising this registration as a breach of the electoral code.

Following the lodging of the complaint, BRS legal cell member Lalitha Reddy remarked that the law requires a notification period of 30 days for such registrations, stating, “Contrarily, the process was expedited within two days, enabling her to cast her vote. This situation is legally untenable.”

In the recent municipal elections in Thorrur, the BRS secured victory in 9 out of 16 wards, while the Congress party managed to win 7 wards. This outcome was leveled when the ex-officio votes of the local MLA and MP were factored in. The BRS contends that Kavya’s registration was expedited due to political pressures, despite initial objections raised by officials.