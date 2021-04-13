EdCIL pays the highest ever dividend of Rs 12.5 crore for 2019-20

EdCIL (India) Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprises under the Ministry of Education, has paid the highest ever dividend of Rs 12.5 crore for the year 2019-20. Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' received the dividend cheque from CMD of EdCIL Manoj Kumar in the presence of Additional Secretary (Technical Education) Dr. Rakesh Ranjan and other officials of the Ministry and EdCIL.

The company registered a turnover of Rs 326 crore and a Profit before tax of Rs 56 crore during the year 2019-20.

EdCIL offers Project Management and Consultancy solutions across education verticals covering ICT or IT Solutions, Online Testing and Assessment Services, Advisory Services, Infrastructure, Procurement and Overseas Education Services.

The company is executing a mega-project of the Ministry of Education called Study in India to increase the number of inbound foreign students to India. The program includes setting-up up a large portal, call centre, social media campaign, branding, event management and setting up of facilitation centres.