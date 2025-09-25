Egg Freezing: How Dr. S. Vyjayanthi Is Shaping the Future of Fertility Preservation in India

In recent years, fertility preservation has moved from being a medical necessity to a conscious lifestyle choice. At the forefront of this shift in India is Dr. S. Vyjayanthi, one of the country’s most respected fertility specialists, who has been pioneering advanced reproductive solutions for over two decades.

With more than 10,000 IVF cycles performed and extensive international training in the UK, Dr. Vyjayanthi has built a reputation for blending clinical excellence with compassionate care. Today, as the Director of MotherToBe Fertility Centre in Hyderabad and Head of the Fertility Department at KIMS Hospitals, she is not only delivering world-class fertility care but also shaping conversations around egg freezing as a powerful tool for women’s reproductive freedom.

A New Era of Choice for Women

For decades, conversations around fertility were restricted to medical conditions like cancer treatments, where fertility preservation was considered only in the context of survival. Dr. Vyjayanthi notes that this is changing rapidly.

“Egg freezing has given women the opportunity to take control of their reproductive timelines,” she says. “Career ambitions, higher education, or simply the desire to wait for the right partner—these are valid reasons. Fertility medicine should empower women, not limit them.”

Why Egg Freezing Matters

Egg freezing, or oocyte cryopreservation, involves stimulating the ovaries, retrieving eggs, and preserving them using advanced vitrification technology. These eggs can be thawed and fertilized later, allowing women to pursue pregnancy at a stage that works best for them.

“Biology is not always in sync with our social aspirations,” explains Dr. Vyjayanthi. “Egg freezing helps bridge that gap by protecting a woman’s fertility potential at its peak. The earlier women consider it—ideally before 35—the higher the chances of success later.”

Breaking the Myths

Despite growing awareness, misconceptions around egg freezing remain. Some view it as a luxury, while others mistakenly believe it guarantees pregnancy. Dr. Vyjayanthi emphasizes the importance of realistic expectations and counseling.

“It’s not about guaranteeing success but improving chances,” she clarifies. “The number and quality of eggs retrieved matter, and that’s why consultation with an experienced fertility specialist is crucial. Our role is to provide both the science and the support women need to make informed decisions.”

A Global Perspective

Having trained and worked at world-renowned fertility centers in Leeds and London, Dr. Vyjayanthi brings an international lens to her practice. She has witnessed first-hand how fertility preservation has evolved into a mainstream choice in the West, and she sees India following a similar trajectory.

“In cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Delhi, more women are actively seeking information about egg freezing,” she shares. “This reflects a growing awareness of reproductive health, and it’s encouraging to see India catching up with global trends.”

Leading with Compassion and Technology

At MotherToBe Fertility Centre Madhapur Hyderabad, Dr. Vyjayanthi and her team leverage state-of-the-art labs, ethical practices, and personalized protocols to ensure the highest success rates. But beyond technology, what sets her apart is her patient-centric approach.

“Every woman’s fertility journey is unique. Whether it’s a cancer survivor, someone with endometriosis, or a professional considering egg freezing for social reasons, the treatment must be tailored to her needs,” she says.

Looking Ahead

As conversations around fertility shift in India, Dr. Vyjayanthi believes the future lies in awareness and access. “We need to normalize fertility preservation just as we do other aspects of preventive health. Women should know their options early and have access to safe, advanced, and affordable treatments.”

Her work, both in India and internationally, continues to inspire change. By combining science, empathy, and advocacy, Dr. Vyjayanthi is not just offering fertility treatments—she is reshaping how India views reproductive choices.