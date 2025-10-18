  • Menu
Egypt offers industrial zone for India
New Delhi: Citing the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) as a major investment opportunity for Indian companies, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Friday said that the transcontinental nation is encouraging to have an Indian industrial zone alongside the Gulf of Suez, north-west of the Red Sea.

“We have a special industrial zone for China in this region, and for Russia. We are also encouraging to have an Indian industrial zone alongside the Suez Canal Economic Zone, and we are providing all kinds of facilitations, all kinds of incentives to the Indian companies.

