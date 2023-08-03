Eicher Motors Q1 net vrooms to Rs 913 crore

Live
- AIIMS plans AI-based treatment for patient comfort and improved outcomes
- ‘Modi surname' defamation case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea for staying conviction on Friday
- Qualcomm stock slips amid likely job cuts in slowing smartphone market
- Atal Behari Vajpayee and L K Advani supported full statehood to the Delhi Opposition in Parliament
- 1st T20I: West Indies win toss and opt to bat first; Tilak, Mukesh make debut for India
- IGL pipeline catches fire in Greater Noida
- Delhi High Court urges family court to ensure timely resolution of matrimonial disputes
- Why the government banned importing laptops and computers; Know its impact
- Scattered showers, heavy downpours expected across India: IMD
- Lok Sabha passes Controversial Delhi Services Bill by voice vote amids protest from opposition
Chennai: Two wheeler maker Eicher Motors Ltd closed Q1FY24 with a higher net profit of Rs 913.88 crore.
In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Eicher Motors said for the first quarter of this fiscal, it has earned an operational revenue of Rs 3,844.36 crore (against Q1FY23's Rs 3,204.30 crore) and a net profit of Rs 913.88 crore (Rs.580.17 crore).
During the period under review, the company had earned Rs 335.16 crore as other income which includes Rs 95.20 crores of dividend received for the financial year 2022-23 from a jointly controlled entity, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (for quarter ended June 30, 2022 and year ended March 31, 2023: Rs 40.80 crore), Eicher Motors said.
