Elanpro showcases green bakery solutions

Hyderabad: Underscoring the critical need for innovative and eco-friendly refrigeration solutions for bakeries, Elanpro, a leading commercial refrigeration company, has showcased its revolutionary range of products focusing on hygiene and energy efficiency at the Bakery Business Trade Fair, 2024. The exhibition was held at HiTex Exhibition Centre, here from from June 19 to 21.

With a diverse range of cooling products, the company aims to address the key challenges of food safety, space and efficiency faced by bakeries, ice cream parlours, cafes, and confectionary stores. “Food hygiene plays a crucial role in preventing food-borne illnesses and cross-contamination. It’s a fundamental aspect of our commitment to food safety and quality,” said Sanjay Jain, Director, Elanpro.

At the exhibition, The company showcased its next-gen blast freezers with menu-driven preservation technology that allows chefs to pre-set freezing temperatures for a variety of ingredients across a wide range of recipes. This ground-breaking feature is essential for maintaining quality and safety standards.