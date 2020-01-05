Trending :
Electric 2-wheeler makers surviving without subsidy

New Delhi: Mass segment electric two-wheeler makers are learning to "live without government support" as FAME II scheme to promote electric mobility has not met its objective, according to industry body SMEV.

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicle (SMEV) said after getting a "shock" when FAME II was implemented from April 1, 2019, the industry has devised ways to keep afloat by selling low to mid-speed vehicles, which don't qualify for incentives at heavy discount but incurring losses in the process.

