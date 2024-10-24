Elevate your home with Style and Elegance this festive season! Plumber Bathware unveils Exotica Series

Plumber Bathware, a leading bathware brand from Aqua Plumbings Pvt Ltd., is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation—the Exotica Collection of faucets. This stunning new series combines elegant design with exceptional functionality, offering an exquisite array of finishes like black, rose gold, champagne gold, white, and more to upgrade your bathrooms and kitchens.

The Exotica Collection stands out with its innovative design elements that showcase luxury with aesthetics simultaneously, focusing on enhanced usability. Each faucet is equipped with smooth, ergonomic handle for easy usage and water-saving technology that supports sustainability without sacrificing performance.

The Exotica Collection of faucets caters to diverse tastes, ensuring every homeowner can find the perfect fit for their décor. With seven unique designs, each thoughtfully crafted for a distinctive design and unmatched performance, this range offers something for everyone. Whether renovating or building a new home, Plumber Bathware’s Exotica faucets promise to deliver a luxurious and immersive experience, with a smooth performance for the ultimate every day comfort.

The Exotica Dune, one of the seven series, is a remarkable collection inspired by the tranquil and flowing aesthetics of sandy landscapes. It features a smooth, graceful silhouette that mimics the gentle curves of dunes. The finishing is a luxurious combination of black and champagne gold, giving the faucet a refined and elegant appearance. This unique blend of colours and design makes it an outstanding piece, adding a touch of sophistication to any setting.

Deven Chaudhary, Director of Aqua Plumbings Pvt Ltd said, "The thoughtfully designed series reflects our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, showcasing craftsmanship that sets a new standard in home fixtures. From the sleek lines of the Exotica faucets’ elegant design to the smart integration of modern technology, every piece is meticulously engineered to offer not only visual appeal but also exceptional performance.”

Plumber Bathware’s Exotica range of faucets, priced between Rs 2,500 and Rs 1 lakh, is now available in major cities across India.

In a ground-breaking industry initiative, Plumber Bathware has introduced a Lifetime Performance Warranty on all its faucets. Initially launched for trade partners in 2019, this warranty is now extended to all customers who purchased faucets in the last five years, providing them with lifetime peace of mind and exceptional product reliability.