Emami Unveils Smart And Handsome: A Bold New Identity for the Future of Men's Grooming

Emami Ltd is proud to announce a fresh new identity for its iconic men’s brand, Fair And Handsome, now rebranded as Smart And Handsome with Bollywood’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan as its new brand ambassador. This significant transformation marks a bold step forward, reflecting the brand’s leadership in the male grooming market for nearly two decades and embracing the cultural shift towards more holistic grooming practices. With changing consumer preferences, today’s young men are prioritizing skin health and overall wellness, and Smart And Handsome is ready to meet their evolving needs.

The new positioning statement, "Har Roz Handsome Code," captures the brand’s commitment to providing men with grooming solutions that enhance both their confidence and personality. It is not just about looking good but feeling confident in one's skin every day. The new identity emphasizes the brand’s holistic approach to male grooming—offering effective solutions for face, body, and hair care. For a seamless rebranding transition, the new packaging will prominently feature the message, "Fair And Handsome is now Smart And Handsome," reinforcing familiarity and trust with the consumers.

To accelerate this milestone step in the brand’s journey, Gen-Z superstar Kartik Aaryan has been crowned as the new face of Smart And Handsome. Known for his young energy, style and charisma, Kartik embodies the brand’s ethos of encouraging men to look and

feel their best every day. His association is expected to strengthen the brand’s connection with its young male target audience across urban and emerging markets.

"We see a tremendous opportunity to address a broader spectrum of grooming needs for today’s dynamic young men. The rebranding from Fair And Handsome to Smart And Handsome is a strategic decision driven by consumer insights that highlight a shift towards individuality, diversity, and confidence focusing on natural skin health among today’s young men. Consumers are increasingly open to multiple new-age product formats and solutions that can help achieve and maintain best versions of their own skin. With exciting new product launches on the horizon and Kartik Aaryan as the new face of the brand, we are confident that this refreshed identity as Smart And Handsome as a comprehensive grooming solution will further solidify our leadership in the evolving male grooming market,” said, Mohan Goenka, Vice Chairman and Wholetime Director, Emami Ltd.

Kartik Aaryan expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "I’m truly excited to join the Emami family as the face of Smart And Handsome. Grooming today goes beyond appearances—it's about confidence, individuality, and self-expression. The brand’s vision of holistic grooming resonates deeply with me, offering modern men effective and inclusive solutions that empower them to be their best selves. I’m looking forward to being part of this exciting journey."

The decision to rebrand is rooted in extensive consumer research, which highlights that today’s men are looking for products that address multiple grooming concerns such as hydration, oil control, and overall skin health. With India’s male grooming market estimated to be around ₹18,000 crores in 2024, this shift reflects changing behaviour where men are increasingly investing in products that enhance their confidence.

The rebranding campaign, starring Kartik Aaryan, will launch in mid-January and will include television, digital, and social media activations. The refreshed packaging will act as a bridge to ensure consumer recognition and loyalty during this exciting transition.