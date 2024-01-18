Encore-Alcom setting up new mfg plant in Gujarat

Hyderabad: Encore-Alcom, a city-based company which is into the manufacturing of aluminum doors and windows, has on Wednesday announced that it is setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 60 crore at Surat in Gujarat.

Spreading over 1.8 lakh square feet, the new plant, which will be the country’s first manufacturing unit with an auto robotic facility for aluminum doors and windows, will have a manufacturing capacity of 30,000 square feet per day using German technology.

“Our new plant will also be the largest such facility in the country in terms of area. It will be ready by March this year. The new plant will create employment opportunities for 180 people,” said Siva Koti Reddy, Founder & Chairman and Managing Director, Encore-Alcom.

Siva Koti Reddy further said: "We manufacture architectural products as per the customers’ requirements. We already have a 60,000 sq. ft. plant in Surat with a manufacturing capacity of 10,000 sq. ft. per day. Our products are far better compared to our competitors. We currently have 60 companies as clients". Jayanthi Bhai Manubhai, Director, Alcom, said the company will display innovative technologies and products at ACETECH Trade Fair which will be held at Hitex in Hyderabad from January 19.

The company is setting up a 27,000-square-feet fabrication unit at Mokila near Hyderabad. This unit, which will generate jobs for 180 people, is also scheduled to start operations by March this year. The company is also establishing a 10,000-square- feet experience centre at this unit.