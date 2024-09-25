Encubay Launches Global Immersion Week to Assist Female Founders-Led Indian Businesses Expand in Dubai

India: Encubay, a leading Global Startup Network dedicated to fostering diversity in entrepreneurship and investing, launches Encubay Global Immersion Week 2024 (EGIW24’) happening alongside the World’s largest Tech & Entrepreneurship show, GITEX Global. EGIW is designed to help female founders-led companies extend their global footprint by exploring expansion, new markets, and investment opportunities in Dubai. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative for early and growth-stage companies, where 40 female entrepreneurs from India will participate in the Global Immersion Week to delve into the Dubai startup ecosystem.

Encubay has also partnered with top business advisory firms in Dubai through its Dubai Chapter to offer practical insights on establishing a business, obtaining licenses, and navigating the pathways to success within this thriving ecosystem. In partnership with Rukam Capital, a venture capital fund, six startups will present their business ideas to global investors and UAE family offices.

Commenting on this Deeksha Ahuja, Co-founder, Encubay said, “Dubai has rapidly emerged as a global powerhouse of innovation, growth, and investment. Dubai's robust funding ecosystem and status as a tech and innovation hub make it an ideal destination for businesses looking to expand globally. The city offers a USD 136 million initiative to help small and medium businesses expand, along with the USD 275 million Dubai Future Fund to support startups and tech firms. Starting a business in Dubai would require significant time, with 7-10 visits to understand the market, and a substantial investment of effort and money. However, through our Global Immersion Week, participants gain credibility with less time, effort, and financial outlay."

Archana Jahagirdar, Founder and Managing Partner, Rukam Capital stated, “We are thrilled to announce Encubay’s partnership with Rukam Capital, a SEBI-registered Category-II venture capital fund, to bring unique investment opportunities to investors in Dubai. This collaboration offers investors in Dubai an unparalleled opportunity to diversify their portfolios beyond real estate and stock markets. With Rukam Capital’s proven track record of identifying and nurturing India’s ‘Brands of Tomorrow,’ this is the chance for companies and family offices to invest in high-growth startups that are shaping the consumer landscape of India.”

The objective of EGIW is to create a simple, structured pathway for businesses in India to engage with visionary investors, industry leaders, and dynamic global business owners in the UAE. From in-depth discussions with stakeholders to building lasting relationships within the region’s innovation hub, this week will empower participants to forge connections and unlock new opportunities in the Middle East like never before.

Highlights of the five-day visit include:

- Participation in GITEX, one of the world's largest technology events where attendees can engage with over 1000 global investors from 56 countries.

- Participation in Encubay’s Soar Up Pitch Showcase, where startups can pitch their ideas to a panel of esteemed judges and investors.

- Keynote speeches, panel discussions, and exclusive pitch presentations will feature prominent figures such as Mona Ataya, Founder of Mumzworld; Sana Sajan, CEO of American Aesthetics/Danube; TJ Lightwala, Managing Director of Accenture Song; Loubna Imanchel, VP of Logitech; and Sonia Al Marzooqi, one of the Top 51 Emirati Women in Business.

- Strategic networking opportunities and curated events will provide attendees unparalleled access to key players in the UAE ecosystem.

Encubay’s Global Immersion Week 2024 is set to be a landmark event that will showcase the potential of Dubai's startup ecosystem and provide a platform for global entrepreneurs and investors to connect, collaborate, and innovate.

About Encubay:

Encubay is a global startup network that enables female-led ventures to Scale, Raise, and Go Global. We bring together our network of over 10,000 founders and stakeholders of the startup ecosystem in India and the Middle East. Through business accelerator programs, networking events, and market access initiatives to UAE we catalyze growth for founders.

About Rukam Capital:

Rukam Capital, founded by Archana Jahagirdar in 2019, specializes in early-stage consumer startups in India. The company is dedicated to supporting innovative and scalable solutions that align with India's growth story. Rukam Capital boasts a portfolio of 17 cutting-edge consumer startups across various sectors, including food & beverages, personal care, health & wellness, and home & kitchen. Notable investments include Sleepy Owl Coffee, Curefoods, Up⤴, Burger Singh, GoDesi, Indus Valley, and Beco. Additionally, Rukam Capital has expanded into tech ventures through Rukam Sitara, which recently invested in a GenAI-based video content creator.