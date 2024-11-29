Entry-level salaries rising amid hiring spree at GCCs

New Delhi: The Global Capability Centers (GCCs) is expected to increase demand for fresh talent in India as well as boost the salaries for entry-level job roles across key functional areas in IT products and services and non-tech sectors in FY 2024-25, according to a report on Thursday.

The report by TeamLease Digital provides a glimpse into how the financial year will shape up for the burgeoning workforce in India.

The report showed that the software development and engineering domain is poised to offer lucrative opportunities with increasing demand for AI/ML skills in software development sector.

As a result, entry-level positions in this domain are expected to see an average salary of Rs9.37 LPA in GCCs, followed by Rs6.23 LPA in IT Products and Services, and Rs6 LPA in non-tech sectors by the end of FY 2024-25.

In the cybersecurity and network administration domain, GCCs are expected to lead with an average salary of Rs9.57 LPA -- 40.12 per cent higher than IT professionals. This showcases the critical need for expertise in identifying vulnerabilities and mitigating risk exposure, while IT products and services may offer Rs 6.83 LPA, and non-tech sectors Rs5.17 LPA.

The data management and analytics domain, which includes collecting, storing, and analysing data to support decision-making, is projected to see average salaries of Rs8.73 LPA in GCCs, Rs7.07 LPA in IT products and services, and Rs6.37 LPA in non-tech sectors, in FY 2024-25.