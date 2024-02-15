ESIC data show 47% youth among 18.86L new employees in Dec

New Delhi: The provisional payroll data of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) released by the Labour Ministry on Thursday reveals that 18.86 lakh new employees have been added in the month of December 2023, reflecting the growth in job opportunities in the economy.

The Ministry said the data shows that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the country as out of the total 18.86 lakh employees added during the month, 8.83 lakh employees amounting to around 47 per cent of the total registrations are up to the age group of 25 years.

The data also shows that 23,347 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees' State Insurance Scheme during the month, thus ensuring coverage to more workers.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.59 lakh in December 2023.

The data shows that a total of 47 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of December 2023.

It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.