Ethereum at $10,000 by March

New York: Ethereum(ETH) remains one of the market’s strongest assets. With the arrival of ETFs and the completion of Layer-2 scaling solutions, analysts predict ETH could hit $10,000 by the first quarter of 2026. Although this would be a significant improvement over the current price, some Ethereum based tokens are poised to outpace that improvement by a remarkable margin within 2025. Three coins in particular—Little Pepe (LILPEPE), ShibaInu (SHIB), and PEPE—are positioned to ride the Ethereum wave and deliver up to 3,500 per cent returns before the year ends.
With meme season heating up and ETH Layer 2 activity booming, these tokens are emerging as the most explosive bets in the Ethereum ecosystem. Ethereum’s fundamentals have never looked stronger.