EU to initiate dialogue on FTA with India

New Delhi: European Union Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis have said the EU will formally launch negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement with India 'very soon'.

He has held a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the WEF meet in Geneva. "Excellent meeting with Minister Goyal @PiyushGoyal from India, will formally launch Free Trade Agreement negotiations very soon," according to a tweet by Dombrovskis. India's Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam in April had said that India and the 27-nation European Union (EU) will restart negotiations for their long-pending free trade agreement in June.

The proposed agreement, officially dubbed as Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) between India and the EU has been stalled since May 2013 due to several issues. BTIA is a proposed comprehensive free trade agreement being negotiated by the two sides. India's merchandise exports to EU member countries stood at about $65 billion in 2021-22, while imports aggregated to $51.4 billion.