Eureka Forbes Ltd. launches The Big Exchange, India’s first-ever cross-category online appliance exchange program

Mumbai, Maharashtra: In a groundbreaking move set to redefine online retail experiences, Eureka Forbes Ltd., India’s leading player in the health and hygiene industry, has announced the national launch of ‘The Big Exchange’ offer, the country’s first cross-category online exchange program. The initiative enables customers to trade in a wide range of old small home appliances for exciting discounts on select Eureka Forbes Ltd. products available exclusively on the company’s website. The offer went live on 11th August, 2025.

This innovative program allows consumers to exchange a wide range of used small appliances, including mixer grinders, toasters, air fryers, fans, heaters, induction cooktops, kettles, and even old purifiers or vacuum cleaners. They can also avail exclusive additional discounts on the purchase of new water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, or air purifiers from the official Eureka Forbes Ltd. website.

'The Big Exchange’ offer brings convenience, value, and sustainability together by enabling customers to complete the entire exchange and purchase process online, right from doorstep pickup of old appliances to the delivery of new Eureka Forbes Ltd. products.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Nithyanand Shankar, Chief Business Officer, Eureka Forbes Ltd., said, “With ‘The Big Exchange’ offer, we are proud to introduce a category-first innovation in the e-commerce space, one that redefines how customers upgrade their lifestyle. Traditionally, exchange offers in the e-commerce industry typically allow customers to trade in an old device for a new one in the same category. For instance, an old water purifier exchanged for a new one. For the first time, customers will now be able to exchange a wide range of used small appliances and buy the latest water purifier or vacuum cleaner from Eureka Forbes Ltd. This pioneering initiative is built to serve the Indian consumers, who are constantly looking to unlock value from the old products they have at home. By enabling them to seamlessly exchange their existing products for newer, more advanced alternatives, we’re not just offering a great deal, but a smarter and more responsible way to embrace a healthier lifestyle.”

'The Big Exchange’ offer encourages responsible disposal of old appliances, empowering consumers to make eco-conscious choices while unlocking additional value. The offer is now live exclusively on Eureka Forbes Ltd. website, giving customers across India the chance to experience this first-of-its-kind initiative from the comfort of their homes.