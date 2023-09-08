  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

EU’s carbon tax norms daunting Indian industry

EU’s carbon tax norms daunting Indian industry
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Indian industry from sectors like steel has flagged its serious concerns over the burdensome work of data reporting requirement to comply...

New Delhi: Indian industry from sectors like steel has flagged its serious concerns over the burdensome work of data reporting requirement to comply with the European Union’s carbon tax decision and has urged the government to take up the matter with the EU, an official said.

The issue was flagged in a meeting called by the Commerce Ministry on September 6. The government and industry held discussions on implementation issues regarding the European Union’s move to impose carbon tax or carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM). Industry is of the view that the data sharing exercise is burdensome as the EU is seeking a lot of information.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X