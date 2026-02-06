EV battery demand set to touch 700 GWh by 2040

India's demand for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) batteries is set to witness explosive growth over the next two decades, scaling from 28 GWh in 2025 to well over 700 GWh by the mid-2040s, according to a comprehensive new report titled "Vision 2047: India's Roadmap for a Self-Reliant Battery Ecosystem" released on Thursday at the India Battery Manufacturing and Supply Chain Summit (IBMSCS) 2026, a two-day flagship event organised by India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) in Hyderabad.

The report, which provides a detailed assessment of India's battery value chain through 2047, reveals that the country's transition to electric mobility and large-scale energy storage will be central to achieving its climate commitments, the Viksit Bharat Vision 2047. The study adopts two forecast scenarios: a Business-as-Usual (BAU) case and a more ambitious Viksit Bharat Pathway (VBP) case, projecting that total battery demand could reach between 1.3 TWh and 1.9 TWh by 2047.