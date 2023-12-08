  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

EV mkt racing to $100-bn mark by 2030

EV mkt racing to $100-bn mark by 2030
x
Highlights

India’s electric vehicle market has potential to achieve over 40% penetration if policymakers address some key challenges: Report

Hitting Speed Lane

  • Bain & Co, Blume Ventures carried out study
  • Over 45% growth in 2&3-wheeler segments
  • 20% growth in 4-wheeler space
  • India lags in EV charging infra

New Delhi: India’s electric vehicle (EV) market has the potential to achieve over 40 per cent penetration with $100 billion revenue by 2030, a substantial increase from the current five per cent penetration, if the policymakers address some key challenges, a new report showed on Thursday.

This growth is expected to be driven by strong adoption (over 45%) in both two-wheeler (2W) and three-wheeler (3W) categories, with four-wheelers (cars) penetration projected to grow to more than 20 per cent, according to the report by Bain & Company and Blume Ventures.

However, several structural challenges need to be addressed to achieve this potential across five themes - new product development, go-to-market/distribution, customer segment prioritisation, software development, and charging infrastructure, the findings showed.

India significantly lags other geographies on charging infrastructure, with roughly 200+ EVs per commercial charging point in the country, as compared to 20 in the US and less than 10 in China.

“India needs both slow and fast-charging infrastructure, through establishing more charging points in existing EV areas, as well as widening pin-code coverage to reduce range anxiety,” said the report.

Electric two-wheeler (E2W) market penetration can grow from 5 per cent to 45 per cent by 2030, provided original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) develop mid-segment scooter products to enable over 50 per cent penetration in scooter segment and introduce breakthrough entry-level motorcycle offerings.

“This will also require changes across the ecosystem – from reimagined distribution model, online customer engagement (community-led D2C), a scientific secondary market to localised supply chain, after sales model, and charging infrastructure,” the report mentioned.

Electric four-wheeler (E4W) market is expected to initially take off with fleet before passenger segment inflects. This will require fleet-specific EV models (entry-level cars in mass category) at price points comparable to corresponding ICE products, said the report.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X