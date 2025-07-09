EV sales in India rise 28.6% to 1,80,238

Mumbai: Electric vehicle (EV) sales in India rose 28.60 per cent to 1,80,238 units in June over the period year-ago, driven by massive jump in e-passenger vehicle volumes, Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Electric passenger vehicle sales, as per FADA data, stood at 13,178 units in the previous month compared to 7,323 e-PVs in June 2024, registering a sharp increase of 79.95 per cent year-on-year.

The e-passenger vehicles’ share in the overall electric vehicle market shot up to 4.4 per cent in June 2025 from 2.5 per cent in June 2024, it said. Electric three-wheeler volumes during the month under review were recorded at 60,559 units, up 15.79 per cent from 52,302 units in the same month last year.

The e-three-wheeler segment, as per FADA data, rose to 60.2 per cent in the total EVs demand in June 2025 against 55.4 per cent in the period a year earlier.