EveyTrans launches e-bus for long distance travel

EveyTrans launches e-bus for long distance travel
EveyTrans launches e-bus for long distance travel 

Highlights

Electric bus operator EveyTrans Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of MEIL Group, has launched the inter-city bus service – PuriBus on Wednesday. The e-bus operations between Pune and Mumbai will begin on October 15 on the occasion of Dussehra.

Hyderabad; Electric bus operator EveyTrans Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of MEIL Group, has launched the inter-city bus service – PuriBus on Wednesday. The e-bus operations between Pune and Mumbai will begin on October 15 on the occasion of Dussehra. With the launch of this service, long-distance, zero-emission, noiseless and comfortable travel has become a reality.

The Indian government and State governments are encouraging the adoption of electric buses in the public transport system under FAME I and FAME 2 policy initiatives. Sandeep Raizada, General Manager, EveyTrans, while mentioning the benefits of newly launched PuriBus said: "We are the first to launch the inter-city e-bus services in India."

He adds: "PuriBus can cover up to 350 km on a single charge, with zero-emission, making it an option for inter-city travel operators, leading to savings in the long run. The e-bus has a seating capacity of 45 excluding the seats of driver and co-driver. The bus is aesthetically designed and it offers utmost comfort to passengers."

