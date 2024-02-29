Live
- Bill Gates at Hyd MS IDC
- Skilling 50k graduates in lifesciences: Sridhar Babu
- 4.5mn jobs likely in electronics mfg sector
- Excitel TV launched in Hyderabad
- Legendary Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas to be Honored with Prayer Meet in Mumbai
- Slowdown forecast on GDP growth
- YSRCP leaders demand TDP to cancel ticket for Mahasena Mahesh
- Visakhapatnam: ‘BJP government provides welfare schemes to all’
- AP Dy. CM and Ministers Visit Dwarakathirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Shrine
- MVV Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for development works in Visakhapatnam east
Just In
Excitel TV launched in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Excitel, a home internet startup, extended its IPTV service ‘Excitel TV’ to Hyderabad. Following IPTV’s success in Delhi, under the...
Hyderabad: Excitel, a home internet startup, extended its IPTV service ‘Excitel TV’ to Hyderabad. Following IPTV’s success in Delhi, under the flagship plan ‘Cable Cutter’, Excitel is offering high-quality regional television content and premium OTT platforms with an incredibly high speed internet.
Excitel IPTV is a one stop home entertainment solution that provides access to regional TV channels and integrates popular OTT platforms like ZEE5, Sun Nxt, Disney Hotstar, SonyLIV, Aha TV, Namma Flix, etc. With internet speeds soaring up to 400 Mbps, this plan not only delivers diverse content but also transforms the home entertainment landscape with its high-speed fibre internet across India. Vivek Raina, Co-founder and CEO, Excitel, said, ”After the successful launch of Excitel IPTV in Delhi we look forward to bringing the best user experience to the people of Hyderabad.