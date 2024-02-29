  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Excitel TV launched in Hyderabad

Excitel TV launched in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Excitel, a home internet startup, extended its IPTV service ‘Excitel TV’ to Hyderabad. Following IPTV’s success in Delhi, under the...

Hyderabad: Excitel, a home internet startup, extended its IPTV service ‘Excitel TV’ to Hyderabad. Following IPTV’s success in Delhi, under the flagship plan ‘Cable Cutter’, Excitel is offering high-quality regional television content and premium OTT platforms with an incredibly high speed internet.

Excitel IPTV is a one stop home entertainment solution that provides access to regional TV channels and integrates popular OTT platforms like ZEE5, Sun Nxt, Disney Hotstar, SonyLIV, Aha TV, Namma Flix, etc. With internet speeds soaring up to 400 Mbps, this plan not only delivers diverse content but also transforms the home entertainment landscape with its high-speed fibre internet across India. Vivek Raina, Co-founder and CEO, Excitel, said, ”After the successful launch of Excitel IPTV in Delhi we look forward to bringing the best user experience to the people of Hyderabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X