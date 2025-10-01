Exclusive. Legendary. Unleashed: The return of the global icon - Škoda Octavia RS

Commenting on the return of the Octavia RS, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “Earlier this year, we promised that a global icon would return to India. Today, I’m proud to announce that we’ve delivered on that promise with the Octavia RS. This badge carries an unmatched legacy, one that has sparked passion among enthusiasts across the globe for over two decades. With the all-new Octavia RS launch in India, we’re not just bringing back a car. We’re bringing back an emotion. A legend that continues to define performance, aspiration, and the true spirit of driving.”

Pre-booking the Icon

With its return in 2025, the all-new Octavia RS once again takes its place as an aspirational icon, being sharper, bolder, and more exclusive than ever. Pre-bookings for the Octavia RS will open on October 6, 2025, exclusively on the official website, for a limited duration.

The RS Badge