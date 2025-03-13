Factory output growth at 5% in Jan

New Delhi: India’s industrial production growth accelerated to 5 per cent in January 2025, driven by a rebound in manufacturing activity, according to official data released on Wednesday. The government has also revised the December 2024 industrial output figure to 3.5 per cent from the provisional estimate of 3.2 per cent released in the previous month, an official statement said.

The IIP growth in November 2024 was 5 per cent. The pace of factory output growth stood at 5 per cent in January 2025. The country’s factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed 4.2 per cent growth in January 2024. The data released by the National Statistic Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector’s output grew by 5.5 per cent in January 2025, up from 3.6 per cent in the year-ago month. Mining production growth declined to 4.4 per cent from 6 per cent year-on-year.

Power output growth slowed to 2.4 per cent in January 2025 from 5.6 per cent a year ago. In the April-January 2024-25 period, the IIP grew 4.2 per cent, slower than 6 per cent recorded in the year-ago period. As peruse-based classification, the capital goods segment growth accelerated to 7.8 per cent in January 2024 against 3.2 per cent in the year-ago period.