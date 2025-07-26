Farmers get Rs 49,330-cr fertiliser subsidy till July 21

Live
New Delhi: The Centre has provided fertilisers subsidy of Rs49,330 crore till July 21 of this fiscal to ensure farmers get key nutrients at a reasonable price.In a written reply to Lok Sabha on Friday, Minister of State of Chemicals and FertilisersAnupriya Patel informed that the total fertilizer subsidy provided by the government stood at Rs49,329.88 crore till July 21 of 2025-26 fiscal.
Out of this, Rs30,940.82 crore subsidy was towards domestic urea, while Rs4,006.70 crore for imported urea. In 2022-23, the Centre’s fertiliser subsidy stood at Rs2,54,798.88 crore. The subsidy declined to Rs1,95,420.51 crore in 2023-24 and Rs1,77,129.50 crore in 2024-25.
“Under ‘DBT in Fertilizers’ system, 100 per cent subsidy on various fertilizer grades is released to the fertilizer companies, on actual sales to the beneficiaries based on Aadhar authentication through POS devices installed at each retail shop,” Patel said.
All farmers (including small, medium and large farmers) are being supplied fertilisers at subsidized rates, she added.