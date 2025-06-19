FASTag annual pass for cars

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday announced the launch of a FASTag-based annual pass priced at Rs3,000 for cars, with effect from August 15 this year, in what he termed as “a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel.”

The minister said that the pass would be valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips — whichever comes first — this pass is designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. The annual pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country. A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH, Gadkari explained.

The minister said this policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60-km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction. By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas, the annual pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners, he added. Meanwhile, the average annual construction of National Highways has jumped by a massive 130 per cent during 2014-2024 as compared to the previous 10 years from 2004-2014. This has taken the length of national highways constructed during the last 10 years to 1,01,900 km, Gadkari informed Parliament recently.