Belagavi cops bust major diesel smuggling racket

The Malamaruti police in Belagavi have cracked down on a major oil smuggling racket that was allegedly siphoning off crores of rupees in tax revenue through the illegal transportation of petroleum products. Following the seizure, the police have intensified their investigation and decided to probe the smuggling network from two critical angles to expose the larger interstate and international nexus behind the operation.

According to preliminary findings, petroleum products are legally transported to India’s oil corporations from Gulf countries through ships. Investigators now suspect that ship owners themselves may be involved in the illegal diversion of fuel, either by misdeclaring consignments or diverting a portion of the cargo. Police are also examining the possibility that smugglers have established direct links with oil producers in Gulf nations, enabling them to illegally import diesel into India through private vessels, bypassing customs duties and regulatory checks.

To pursue these leads, special police teams are likely to be dispatched to Mumbai and Rajasthan, as both locations are believed to play a key role in the smuggling chain. Investigators are also probing whether the smugglers had close ties with petrol pump owners and whether the illegally sourced diesel was being sold in the black market at nearly half the official price.

There are strong suspicions that a significant number of fuel stations across Maharashtra and Karnataka may have been supplied with smuggled diesel. Police officials said systematic verification of fuel purchase records and supply chains at several petrol bunks is expected to begin soon, as authorities aim to dismantle the entire illegal network.

The case came to light after the Malamaruti police received specific intelligence about illegal diesel transportation from Mumbai to Bengaluru via Belagavi. Acting on the tip-off, a police team led by Inspector B.R. Gaddekar intercepted a tanker during a raid. Upon inspection, officers found that the petroleum products were being transported without valid documents. The police seized 17,000 litres of diesel worth approximately ₹17 lakh along with the tanker used for transportation. During questioning, the tanker owner from Tumakuru reportedly revealed that individuals from Maharashtra and Rajasthan were involved in the smuggling racket, further confirming the interstate nature of the operation.

A formal case has been registered, and police are now tracking down other members of the smuggling syndicate. Officials stated that the investigation will focus not only on the transporters but also on financiers, middlemen, and end beneficiaries of the illegal fuel supply. Authorities believe the bust could lead to the exposure of one of the largest diesel smuggling operations in the region in recent years.