Varun Dhawan says ‘Border 2’ changed him for good

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has opened up about how his upcoming film Border 2 turned out to be a deeply transformative journey, impacting him both professionally and personally.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a series of pictures from the sets of the war drama and reflected on how the film pushed him beyond his comfort zone. Describing the experience as intense and demanding, he said the project tested his limits in ways he had never experienced before.

Calling it a battle in more ways than one, the actor shared that Border 2 required immense physical and emotional strength. He revealed that the making of the film coincided with a challenging phase in his life, marked by injuries and personal changes, which made the journey even more demanding.

Varun said the experience forced him to completely submit to his craft and credited the people around him for helping him get through the tough phase. He added that the film has changed him for the better.

Expressing his excitement, the actor said he cannot wait for audiences to watch the film, adding that he shared one of his favourite background music pieces from the movie along with the post.

Border 2, which Varun Dhawan has said is inspired by the 1971 war and certain true events, is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. It is slated for release on January 23.

The original Border, directed by J.P. Dutta, was released in 1997 and went on to become a blockbuster. The war drama featured an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in key roles, along with Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi and Rajiv Goswami.

After Border 2, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled to release on June 5, after being postponed from its earlier release date of April 10, 2026.

The title Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is believed to be inspired by the popular song Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai from David Dhawan’s film Biwi No 1, starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen. The upcoming film is said to be a light-hearted romantic drama centred on a man who faces repeated rejection in love before receiving unexpected help from God.