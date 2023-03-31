Fenesta opens showroom in AP

India's windows and doors manufacturer, Fenesta on Thursday opened its exclusive showroom, G Interiors at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. This store will house a range of products including uPVC windows and doors, aluminum windows and doors, internal and designer doors, besides various design and colour possibilities. With this launch, Fenesta has its presence in more than 350 locations.

"With the opening of our new showroom, we aim to provide a seamless experience to our customers in Kadapa and nearby areas. This store showcases a range of innovative and modern designs that cater to diverse needs and preferences," said Saket Jain, Business Head, Fenesta.

He further said that the combination of an aggressive marketing strategy, variety of products and rapid retail expansion, including tier II and tier III markets, will help the brand reach its goal.