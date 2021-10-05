'Festival of Electronics' underway at Reliance Digital

Hyderabad: Ahead of festive season, 'Festival of Electronics' is attracting crowds at all stores of Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores and also on web portal. The one week sale is underway till October 12. However, the offer ends two days earlier on the company's online platform. The customers are availing a 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 2,000 on all SBI Credit Card transactions.

The customers also avail cash back up to Rs 1,000 on a minimum payment of Rs 4,999 through Paytm. There are special offers across a wide range of categories such as TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, laptops, mobile phones and home appliances. In TVs, Samsung Neo QLED comes with up to 20 per cent cash back along with Samsung sound bar worth Rs 37,400.

Frost-free refrigerators from brands like LG, Samsung and Whirlpool are available at a price starting from Rs 19,990. Direct Cool refrigerators start from Rs 12,490. For washing machines, the top load range starts from Rs 12,990 and the front load washing machine range from Rs 18,990. The cost of Corei3 laptops starts at Rs 37,999 and gaming laptops at Rs 63,999.

The Festival of Electronics has been made more rewarding this year with easy financing and EMI options. The customers can also avail instant delivery in less than three hours and store pick-up options from their nearest stores. All stores and delivery partners are strictly following Covid-safety measures for the safety of customers and employees.