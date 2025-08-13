FirstCry parent Brainbees’ net loss stands at Rs 66.5 crore in Q1

Mumbai: Omnichannel kidswear brand FirstCry’s parent company, Brainbees Solutions, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 66.5 crore for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26.

This is 12 per cent lower than the Rs 75.6 crore loss recorded in the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

On a sequential basis, the loss fell sharply by 41 per cent from Rs 111.5 crore in the previous March quarter (Q4 FY25).

The company’s operating revenue for the April–June quarter rose 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,862.6 crore, compared to Rs 1,652.1 crore a year ago.

However, revenue slipped 3.5 per cent from Rs 1,930.3 crore in the preceding quarter, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

Including other income of Rs 48.4 crore, the total income increased 14 per cent YoY to Rs 1,911 crore.

Total expenses during the quarter grew 14 per cent to Rs 1,829.4 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 33 per cent to Rs 33.10 crore from Rs 49.10 crore in the same period previous year, with the EBITDA margin narrowing to 1.8 per cent from 3 per cent.

The company announced its results after market hours. On Wednesday, Brainbees’ shares closed 0.07 per cent lower at Rs 374.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while the benchmark Nifty gained 0.54 per cent.

The stock has fallen 44.79 per cent over the past year and 42.50 per cent so far in 2025, as per the official data.

Along with its Q1 results, Brainbees said its board has approved an investment of Rs 19.96 crore in Globalbees Brands Private Limited, a key subsidiary.

The investment will be made from the company’s IPO proceeds. Globalbees operates in multiple consumer categories, including beauty, home care, personal care, nutrition and wellness, fashion jewellery, eyewear, health and fitness, sports, and home and kitchen appliances.