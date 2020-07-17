Flipkart inks MoU with APSSDC

Hyderabad: Flipkart, an e-commerce major, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) to promote the state's arts, crafts and handloom sectors by bringing them into the e-commerce fold.



The partnership under Flipkart Samarth programme will enable local artisans, weavers, and craftsmen from 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh, to showcase their hallmark products to a pan-India customer base. Both the AP government and Flipkart will focus on creating avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for these underserved segments of the society, thereby adding further thrust to Made in India efforts.

Arja Srikanth, MD & CEO, APSSDC, said that this collaboration will help all producers like artisans and FPOs from the remotest places in Andhra Pradesh in seamless marketing of their products in relevant markets.