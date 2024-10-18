Live
- Bengal to remove unlicensed shops on RG Kar premises
- KTR slammed for tirade against govt
- Private colleges remain shut
- Libraries in every mandal, promises minister Jupally
- Maharshi Valmiki, an inspiration to all: DC
- Anneke Bosch leads South Africa into ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, beat Australia by eight wickets in semifinal
- World Trauma Day conference held at Medicover
- Narender Reddy promises skill devpt centres for youth
- CM Revanth Criticised for SC Classification Delay
- Minister Seethakka assures commitment to Tribal uplift
Just In
Flipkart Wholesale’s Diwali sale till Nov 1
Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of homegrown ecommerce firm Flipkart, announced the launch of its ongoing Diwali Shopotsav for B2B members from October 9 to November 1
Hyderabad: Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of homegrown ecommerce firm Flipkart, announced the launch of its ongoing Diwali Shopotsav for B2B members from October 9 to November 1. With the tagline ‘Deals AapkeLiyeKushyianSabkeLiye’, the sale event will be live across all 26 stores and online channels of Flipkart Wholesale.Kirana partners can avail of deals across all product categories.
DinkarAyilavarapu, VP, Flipkart Wholesale, said: “Diwali Shopotsav presents Kirana members, SMEs (small and medium enterprises), and other business owners with a renewed opportunity to maximize savings and boost their profits while catering to consumers during the festive season.” Dinkar further added: “Through tailored deals and offers, we aim to support their business growth in a sustainable and profitable way”.