FMS Dental launches Neuromuscular Dentistry specialty

Hyderabad: Modern dentistry has evolved beyond traditional issues like tooth decay and fillings to address more complex conditions such as temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders and orofacial pain. It is here, Neuromuscular dentistry, a specialized field within this domain, comes into play and examines the intricate relationships between the teeth, jaws, muscles and nerves. Neuromuscular Dentistry primarily focuses on aligning the jaw and teeth, ensuring proper bite and posture and also addresses sports dentistry and sleep apnea. Many people with temporo-mandibular joint (TMJ) disorders experience abnormal jaw movements while closing the mouth, seeking a stable bite which may also cause stress and strain over the muscles.

This holistic approach helps to improve overall patient well-being, offering relief from a range of symptoms that can significantly impact daily life. With the introduction of this new discipline, FMS Dental, the premier dental care specialist, has become a pioneer in Hyderabad to have introduced this specialty of neuromuscular dentistry.

Addressing media persons at a press briefing session held today at FMS Dental Hospital’s Jubilee Hills facility, Dr. Parthasarathi Reddy, Founder & Chairman, FMS Dental Hospitals said, “Neuromuscular dentistry is a relatively new field in dentistry, in which our dedicated, well trained and highly experienced team, excel. Our team has received international training and have accumulated extensive experience over many years, positioning them at the forefront of treating temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders and orofacial pain. Through their commitment and expertise, our team has developed and refined proven treatment protocols that have already benefited hundreds of patients. This advancement marks a significant milestone in dental practice, offering a specialized approach that leverages cutting-edge techniques and extensive clinical knowledge. With this new specialty, FMS Dental is enhancing the scope of dental care and providing valuable services to address complex neuromuscular issues, effectively”.

Neuromuscular Dentistry not only involves temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, jaw movement issues, but also includes orofacial pain (OFP) disorders like neuropathic and neurovascular pain disorders, headaches and sleep disorders. Symptoms of OFP can vary widely, encompassing headaches, neck pain, ear pain, dental discomfort, facial burning or stabbing sensations and jaw pain. Additionally, atypical symptoms such as tinnitus (ringing in the ears), dizziness, muscle incoordination or unusual itching and tingling in the head and neck may also occur.

Sleep apnea is a condition where a person repeatedly stops breathing for at least 10 seconds during sleep, causing them to wake briefly with choking or gasping. This cycle happens throughout the night. At FMS Dental, specialists will assess a patient’s sleep issues through questionnaires and a thorough examination and may recommend an overnight sleep study (polysomnography). Treatment options for sleep apnea vary based on severity and patient preference.

Sports dentistry is a new specialty focused on preventing and managing orofacial injuries in athletes as well as addressing oral health and occlusal splint applications. The Dental Power Splint, an orthopedic jaw appliance based on neuromuscular dentistry, helps athletes by improving jaw alignment. This custom-fitted appliance enhances vertebrae alignment, balance, upper body strength and reduces injuries, offering significant benefits for those serious about optimizing their sports performance.

At FMS Dental, advanced technologies and techniques are utilized to diagnose and treat neuromuscular disorders of the face. EMG sensors, jaw tracker, BioJVA (Joint Vibrational Analysis), Ultra Low-Frequency TENS unit, ultrasound therapy and low-level laser therapy are used to detect and treat the neuromuscular disorders. The T-Scan system provides detailed dynamic occlusal measurements, assessing force distribution on individual teeth and overall bite stability. Besides fabricating various specialized appliances for sleep apnea, FMS Dental uses Fotona SP dynamis for nightlase protocol in treating sleep apnea.

A significant player in managing neuromuscular disorders, FMS Dental has an in-house dental lab. which specializes in custom fabrications such as Dental Power Splints and other occlusal splints customized to specific patient needs. The lab uses advanced technology and techniques to ensure precise adjustments and fittings which are essential for effectively addressing conditions like TMJ disorders, orofacial pain and sleep apnea.

On this note, FMS Dental also provided an update on an incident involving the tragic demise of a groom-to-be, which attracted significant media attention and raised concerns about local anesthesia usage.

Dr. Parthasarathi Reddy said, “We did not respond immediately as we were awaiting the final autopsy report. We wanted to understand the exact cause of this unfortunate fatality, as dental treatments and local anesthesia have not shown such adverse effects in our experience over 30 years or in scientific literature. The recent autopsy report and conclusion of the proceedings have confirmed that the patient's death was due to natural causes and is in no way related to local anesthesia or any dental treatment. This young man was not just a patient, but part of our FMS Dental family. It is incredibly heartbreaking and we extend our deepest sympathies to the grieving family. While the investigation has given us a clean chit, it does nothing to ease the immense grief we feel”.

Dr. Reddy added, “We are profoundly grateful to the authorities for their thorough investigation, and to the family for their understanding and patience in these trying times. Our commitment to compassionate and responsible care remains unwavering. We uphold the highest standards of safety, and our use of mild anesthesia strictly follows established protocols. We want to reassure everyone that dental procedures are safe, and you can trust your dentists who care deeply for your oral health.”