FNP Cakes 'N' More opens new outlet

Hyderabad: Spreading its footprint, FNP Cakes 'N' More (A unit of Ferns N Petals) has opened its new outlet in Visakhapatnam in Andra Pradesh. The cake shop is located at SuryaRatnam Arcade, Dwaraka Nagar.



The store offers all kinds of cream cakes, fondant cakes, dry cakes, photo cakes and designer theme cakes. The store comes extensively with a wide range of bakery products, chocolates, quick snacks, beverages and other savouries. The store has exclusive space for parties and celebrations.

The company has around 400 outlets of cakes and flowers nationwide, of them 136 are Cakes 'N' More stores. To maintain the quality standards, the company has set up 10 base kitchens in Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai, Jaipur and Patna. One can book a cake delivery for anywhere in India.