Focus on customer-centric approach: RBI to banks
Mumbai: RBI deputy governor Swaminathan J on Thursday asked top management of banks and other financial sector entities to focus on a customer-centric approach to strengthen the confidence of people in the banking system.
The deputy governor held a meeting with heads of the customer service committee of the board, managing directors, executive directors in-charge of customer service verticals and principal nodal officers of major banks here.
"Discussions during the meeting revolved around approaches to address customer grievances promptly, streamlining grievance redressal mechanism, leveraging technology to enhance customer experiences, prevention of frauds and the loss mitigation, the need for creating more awareness and responsible policies to achieve excellence in customer service," the Reserve Bank of India said in a release.