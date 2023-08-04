Live
- Volunteers contributing to blood donation camp at NSTL
- Constable wife murders her husband with her paramour
- Rahul Gandhi's conviction stayed: Priyanka thanks SC, cites Gautam Buddha's quote
- Truth alone triumphs: Mallikarjun hails SC stay on Rahul's conviction
- Congress workers in Wayanad celebrate SC verdict in Rahul Gandhi case
- Lok Sabha Speaker should immediately restore Rahul Gandhi's membership: Chidambaram
- SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 2019 defamation case: Goa Congress calls it victory of democracy, citizens
- SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 2019 defamation case over Modi surname remark
- Rahul Gandhi defamation case chronology
- Here are the OTT Release Date of ‘Rangabali’
Following are foreign exchange rates on August-04-2023
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 83.65
Rs. 86.13
Euro
Rs. 91.52
Rs. 94.24
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.77
Rs. 23.45
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.43
Rs. 2.57
British Pound
Rs. 106.27
Rs. 109.43
Australian Dollar
Rs. 54.86
Rs. 56.49
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 62.57
Rs. 64.43
Kuwaiti dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 95.27
Rs. 98.10
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 12.89
South African Rand
Rs. 4.64
Rs. 4.86
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.82
Rs. 11.35
Bahraini dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.67
Rs. 0.67
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.92
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 50.82
Rs. 52.84
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.29
Rs. 22.75
Swedish Krona
Rs. 7.91
Rs. 8.22
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 62.28
Rs. 64.13
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 19.44
Sri Lankan rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 14.07
Qatari riyal
N/A
N/A
E.O.M.
