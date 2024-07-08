FPI buying continues in July so far

New Delhi: Foreign investors infused over Rs7,900 crore in Indian equities in the first week of the month amid a healthy economic and earnings growth momentum. With this, total FPI investment in equities reached Rs1.16 lakh crore so far this year, data with the depositories showed.

Going forward, the Union Budget and Q1 FY25 earnings could determine the sustainability of FPI flows, experts said. According to the data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made a net inflow of Rs7,962 crore in equities so far this month (till July 5).

This came following an inflow of Rs26,565 crore in equities in June, driven by political stability and a sharp rebound in markets. Before that, FPIs withdrew Rs25,586 crore in May on poll jitters and over Rs8,700 crore in April on concerns over a tweak in India’s tax treaty with Mauritius and a sustained rise in US bond yields.