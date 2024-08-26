FPIs infuse ₹11,366 cr into debt market in Aug

New Delhi : Foreign investors infused Rs11,366 crore in the Indian debt market so far this month, pushing the net inflow tally in the debt segment to over the Rs1 lakh-crore mark.

Foreign investors' strong buying interest in the Indian debt market can be attributed to India's inclusion in JP Morgan's Emerging Market government bond indices in June this year. According to data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) injected Rs11,366 crore in the debt market this month (till August 24). This inflow came following a net investment of Rs22,363 crore into the Indian debt market in July, Rs14,955 crore in June and Rs8,760 crore in May. Before that, they pulled out Rs10,949 crore in April. With the latest flow, FPIs net investment in debt has reached Rs1.02 lakh crore in 2024 so far. Market analysts said that ever since the announcement of India's inclusion came in October 2023 year, FPIs have been front-loading their investments in Indian debt markets in anticipation of the inclusion in global bond indices. Even after the inclusion, their inflows have continued to remain robust.