FPIs offload Rs 21,612 cr in Nov

New Delhi: Foreign investors pulled out Rs21,612 crore ($2.56 billion) from the Indian equity market in November, mainly due to the rising US bond yields, strengthening dollar and expectation of a slowdown in the domestic economy.

While the sell-off continues, the quantum of net outflow significantly reduced compared to October, when FPIs recorded a massive withdrawal of Rs94,017 crore ($11.2 bn). With the latest pull out, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have experienced total net outflow of Rs15,019 crore in 2024 so far.